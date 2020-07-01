Advertisement

Isaak speaks out at motion hearing; Judge to make a decision at later date

Court appearance
Court appearance(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday morning, a man accused of murdering four RJR employees in April of 2019 was in court for a motion hearing.

The hearing was called to order by Chad Isaak’s attorney’s, who requested the suppression of specific evidence and to get the trial moved to another county.

However, the most surprising part of the two-hour long trial was Isaak unexpectedly speaking to the judge. In a turn of events, Chad Isaak pleaded with the judge to speak out. “I have tried discussing this with them, they don’t want me to say a word and that is why I’m bringing this up to you myself, sir. I’ve waited patiently for 15 months in an isolation jail cell to bring some of these issues to you sir. And with all due respect I don’t think asking for five minutes of your undivided time and attention to do that is an unreasonable request sir,” said Isaak.

Stating his attorney’s won’t let him talk. “You can’t tell him to let me talk to you?,” said Isaak.

“I can’t tell him how to represent you, no I cannot,” said Judge David Reich.

The first motion filed was a request to move the 10-day trial outside of Morton county.

“There has been extensive media coverage, and while publicity is not a reason for it, I think there has been a showing that the court has satisfied, that so great of a prejudice of the defendant exists that the defendant cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial,” said Robert Quick, Isaak’s attorney. “The state has a right to present charges in the county in which they occur and that the people of that county have a right as juror to decide that outcome,” says Gabrielle Goter, State’s Attorney

.The Judge requested both parties create a jury questionnaire. He will then make a decision based on findings. The motion to suppress evidence included video surveillance from Mandan businesses. Defense attorneys say the footage does not accurately link Isaak to the crime scene.

“Surveillance video collected from along the route from businesses, and the defenses argument seems to be that because there isn’t someone following a murder suspect and there’s not an unbroken chain of evidence that, that isn’t probable cause,” says Goter.

“The main issue is to Mr. Isaak’s vehicle at the time that was searched, and the lack of actual connection that is documented and presented to the judge at the time that connected the individual seen coming out of RJR and the individual seen getting into the white pick-up truck,” said Quick. Judge Reich says he will review the argument and issue a filing soon. His attorneys also requested a Franks hearing, which examines the validity of police statements.

Isaak’s defense lawyers claim search warrants of Isaak’s home, car, and electronics were illegally obtained.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

News

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

Latest News

News

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

News

Lost and Found: Mandan woman gets class ring back after 45 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the best way to find something you’ve lost is to quit looking for it.

News

DOCR to allow outdoor visitations at YCC and MRCC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is slowly starting to let people visit inmates by hosting outdoor meetings.

News

Minot business honors future guardsman through ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A Minot High School senior got a big surprise from a local business in the Magic City.

News

Williston dealing with oil-downturn animal surrenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Mondak Animal Rescue is dealing with a new oil-industry related issue, but now that pandemic related shut-downs have slowed down, so has the rate at which pets are finding their forever homes.