Farmers saved by 2019

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. - (KFYR) - In Oliver County, things are looking alright. The crops are shorter than expected, but the yields are coming in strong.

Needless to say, for central North Dakota, 2020 is looking better than they thought.

While much of the state has been dealing with droughts, Center, has full fields thanks to water stored from last year.

“If we did not have 2019, this field would be totally brown. We basically have not had any rain up until Sunday, and it’s amazingly green considering how much moisture we’ve had,” said Oliver County Extension Agent Rick Schmidt.

The late fall rain and snow was originally ominous for farmers; they were worried further flooding would affect 2020. Fortunately, this year isn’t living up to those expectations.

“Not even close. What we were expecting was a late planting because of excess moisture in the fields. Talked to a guy this morning who said he’s still finding soft spots from last year, even though he hasn’t gotten any rain this year,” Schmidt said.

Over the weekend, much of the state was pelted with heavy rains. Even that came at a fortuitous time. The crops were shortened by the lack of moisture. But this weekend’s storms will at least raise their quality.

“What’s happening is that this rain is going to help those seed kernels fill and we should have a fairly good crop,” Schmidt said.

Other crops like corn aren’t so lucky. They use significantly more water, so their fields are spotted with success and failure. This field is going to be harvested in the coming weeks. And the problem with the shorter crop is that the machines are going to have to be closer to the ground, making them more vulnerable to rocks and damage.

