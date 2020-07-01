Advertisement

Evidence argued in Williston murder case

Ian Laboyd
Ian Laboyd(KFYR-TV)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man, accused of murdering one man and attempting to murder another in Williston, was in court Wednesday to introduce evidence and exclude the testimony of a friend of the victim, Matthew York.

Seventeen-year-old Ian Laboyd’s attorneys said two days prior to the murder, after Laboyd stole six tablets of acid from York and fled, York beat-up a minor who was with Laboyd and posted on Snapchat his intent to hurt Laboyd. The defense attorneys said that incident should be submitted as evidence to show the character of Matthew York. 

Defense Attorney Kevin Chapman said, “It shows that Mr. York had a plan as early as two days prior, the Alien Park night, that he was going to find and cause harm to Ian Laboyd.”

The State’s Attorney Kelly Dillon said the evidence should be submitted; not for the intent of showing the character of York, but to set the stage for the shooting two days later. Dillon also asked to exclude the testimony of a man who’s gun was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle York and others arrived in to meet up with Laboyd behind Cashwise.

The judge said he wouldn’t exclude the testimony and did not make an immediate decision on the other matter. Laboyd’s 10-day jury trial is scheduled for October 19.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

News

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

Latest News

News

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

News

Lost and Found: Mandan woman gets class ring back after 45 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the best way to find something you’ve lost is to quit looking for it.

News

DOCR to allow outdoor visitations at YCC and MRCC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is slowly starting to let people visit inmates by hosting outdoor meetings.

News

Minot business honors future guardsman through ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A Minot High School senior got a big surprise from a local business in the Magic City.

News

Williston dealing with oil-downturn animal surrenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Mondak Animal Rescue is dealing with a new oil-industry related issue, but now that pandemic related shut-downs have slowed down, so has the rate at which pets are finding their forever homes.