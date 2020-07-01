Evidence argued in Williston murder case

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man, accused of murdering one man and attempting to murder another in Williston, was in court Wednesday to introduce evidence and exclude the testimony of a friend of the victim, Matthew York.

Seventeen-year-old Ian Laboyd’s attorneys said two days prior to the murder, after Laboyd stole six tablets of acid from York and fled, York beat-up a minor who was with Laboyd and posted on Snapchat his intent to hurt Laboyd. The defense attorneys said that incident should be submitted as evidence to show the character of Matthew York.

Defense Attorney Kevin Chapman said, “It shows that Mr. York had a plan as early as two days prior, the Alien Park night, that he was going to find and cause harm to Ian Laboyd.”

The State’s Attorney Kelly Dillon said the evidence should be submitted; not for the intent of showing the character of York, but to set the stage for the shooting two days later. Dillon also asked to exclude the testimony of a man who’s gun was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle York and others arrived in to meet up with Laboyd behind Cashwise.

The judge said he wouldn’t exclude the testimony and did not make an immediate decision on the other matter. Laboyd’s 10-day jury trial is scheduled for October 19.

