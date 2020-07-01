DOCR to allow outdoor visitations at YCC and MRCC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is slowly starting to let people visit inmates by hosting outdoor meetings.

At the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan, two adults are allowed per visitation. Each cottage will get an hour each weekend day, broken up as so:

Hickory Cottage 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Pine Cottage 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Brown Cottage 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Inmates and guests will have to stay socially distant. Workers will also clean tables between visitations.

At the Missouri River Correctional Center, only one adult will be allowed per visit.

Those will happen on Fridays from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on weekend days from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

All visitors to both facilities must wear masks. DOCR employees will also take temperatures and ask screening questions. Workers will not allow anyone in who has a fever or fails the screening.

The James River Correctional Center and the State Penitentiary are still finalizing their visitation plans.

