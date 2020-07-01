Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scientists discovered the COVID-19 virus about six-months ago, changing lives drastically around the world. Workers at the Department of Health’s Disease Control division said they’ve had to shift their focus.

Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

“My focus has pretty much completely been shifted, so because of that some of my other colleagues have had to pick up some of the duties I normally had,” said VanderBusch, HIV/STD/TB and Hepatitis Program Manager in the Division of Disease Control.

But there are some similarities between her two jobs. She said she was already using contact tracing and case investigation efforts.

“It’s something that we’ve done for many conditions for a long time, it’s just this is a larger scale,” said VanderBusch.

She said her expanded role has also expanded her hours.

“It doesn’t leave a whole lot of time on a regular day to get in your other duties, so we do those things into the evening,” said VanderBusch.

She said she hopes to be back in the office very soon, seeing everyone from a safe distance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.