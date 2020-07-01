Advertisement

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Workers at the Department of Health's Disease Control division said they've had to shift their focus.
Workers at the Department of Health's Disease Control division said they've had to shift their focus.(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scientists discovered the COVID-19 virus about six-months ago, changing lives drastically around the world. Workers at the Department of Health’s Disease Control division said they’ve had to shift their focus.

Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

“My focus has pretty much completely been shifted, so because of that some of my other colleagues have had to pick up some of the duties I normally had,” said VanderBusch, HIV/STD/TB and Hepatitis Program Manager in the Division of Disease Control.

But there are some similarities between her two jobs. She said she was already using contact tracing and case investigation efforts.

“It’s something that we’ve done for many conditions for a long time, it’s just this is a larger scale,” said VanderBusch.

She said her expanded role has also expanded her hours.

“It doesn’t leave a whole lot of time on a regular day to get in your other duties, so we do those things into the evening,” said VanderBusch.

She said she hopes to be back in the office very soon, seeing everyone from a safe distance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

News

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

Latest News

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

News

Lost and Found: Mandan woman gets class ring back after 45 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the best way to find something you’ve lost is to quit looking for it.

News

DOCR to allow outdoor visitations at YCC and MRCC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is slowly starting to let people visit inmates by hosting outdoor meetings.

News

Minot business honors future guardsman through ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A Minot High School senior got a big surprise from a local business in the Magic City.

News

Williston dealing with oil-downturn animal surrenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Mondak Animal Rescue is dealing with a new oil-industry related issue, but now that pandemic related shut-downs have slowed down, so has the rate at which pets are finding their forever homes.