Advertisement

Department of Homeland Security to safeguard US monuments

The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.
The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that was created to improve the nation’s response to terrorism announced Wednesday that it will be adding the protection of statues and monuments to its mission.

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says the agency has established a task force to protect historic landmarks against vandalism and destruction from “violent anarchists and rioters” around the nation.

Wolf said DHS personnel would be deployed over the Fourth of July weekend to protect landmarks in the event of any civil unrest.

“We want to make sure that our facilities are protected, the statues and monuments on those facilities are protected and of course the people that work in those buildings are protected as well,” he said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

The establishment of the task force comes at the direction of President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order Friday directing federal authorities to protect monuments after protesters tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Demonstrators protesting the killing by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis have toppled or damaged statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice. Many of the statues have ties to Colonialism or the Confederacy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

Latest News

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

News

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

News

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.