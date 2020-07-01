Crosby outdoor pool holds grand opening

CROSBY, N.D. - Crosby’s new public outdoor swimming pool officially opened for the summer Wednesday.

The nearly $2 million project has been in development for over two years and was funded through oil tax revenue and community donations. The town’s original 65 year old pool had become a money pit over the years with endless repairs and maintenance and the community fully supported building a new one.

Crosby parks director Brock Harward says having the pool is important for the community and brings in people from all around the region.

“Really the next closest to Crosby that would be an outdoor pool is Tioga or Bowbells, even Williston doesn’t have an outdoor pool anymore. It’s a huge thing because it’s another way for community members to be able to just stay here in Crosby instead of having to go out and spend dollars elsewhere,” says Harward.

The pool is open Monday through Sunday. For a complete list of hours and pricing, visit the Crosby swimming pool Facebook page.

