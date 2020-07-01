Advertisement

Bismarck Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a shooting today that occurred early this morning, after an individual that had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh arrived at Sanford Hospital.

Around 3:00 a.m. this morning, an individual was dropped off at Sanford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. Officers were able to determine that the gunshot wound occurred around the 100 block of W interstate Ave, sometime in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020. The injuries to the victim were not life threatening, and the victim was treated by hospital staff.

The Bismarck Police Department is currently following up on leads, but are asking the public for help in terms of people in the area having heard the gunshot, saw the gunshot, or any information that would assist in this case. Any information can be sent in anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police, or directed to Detective Sergeant Mark Gaddis, or Detective Taylor Roman at (701) 223-1212.

