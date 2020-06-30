Advertisement

Williston firework sales are booming

Firework sales in Williston are skyrocketing.
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Firework sales in Williston are skyrocketing; something that’s happening all over the United States. Williston stands starting selling fireworks last weekend, and some owners say it was a bigger opening day than usual.

“Everybody’s ready to break loose and start having a normal life again, you know?” said TNT Fireworks Owner Terry Gaudreau. “So, yeah I think that we’re going to have ultimately, we could have our busiest year ever, and I’m pretty positive that we will.”

One reason is because the fourth lands on a weekend, but also, a lot more people just want to get out of the house and are choosing to have their own shows this year.

Customer Alex Snyder said, “That’s definitely one of the reasons we came here to buy some fireworks. We came here just yesterday, and we’re like let’s go get some more.”

This Fourth of July is unique in other ways as well. 40% less fireworks were shipped overseas to the United States.

Customer Justin Babcock stated, "it surprised me that there's still a lot of stands when a lot of the products are made in China."

Firework stands are stocking shelves with more American-made products, and buying larger quantities than usual.

Terry Gaudreau said, "I don't know what's going to happen over in China next year if all the whole-salers are out of fireworks here; and they're going to be out because there's 40% less. So, now all of the sudden you're expecting that China is going to be giving you a whole bunch of fireworks, and we might not get any."

Gaudreau says they expanded their store this year to promote social-distancing.

If you live in Williston, you can set off fireworks in city limits on July 4 until 1:00 a.m. on July 5. The fireworks ban in Watford City was lifted Tuesday, so you can ignite fireworks from now until July 5th.

