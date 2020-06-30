Why Not Minot! Magic City dubbed nicest place in ND

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Fantastic news for Minot residents! Reader’s Digest has named Minot the “Nicest Place in North Dakota.”

Rianne Kuhn with Visit Minot nominated the city.

She said the people of Minot are the perfect example of "North Dakota Nice."

The random acts of kindness around town, such as the encouraging heart messages amid the pandemic, won over the national magazine.

“North Dakota nice encapsulates so much what Minot is. Minot has really nice people that go out of their way with for not only people in the community, but also for visitors, which is something visit minot focuses on,” said Kuhn.

Now the city needs your help getting it nominated for “Nicest Places in America.”

All you have to do is give the article an applause on Reader’s Digest website.

