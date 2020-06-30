Advertisement

Wearing masks could help the economy

Doctors say the use of face masks would lower the growth rate of new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Doctors say the use of face masks would lower the growth rate of new confirmed cases of Covid-19.(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Doctors say the use of face masks would lower the growth rate of new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Goldman Sachs reports wearing masks could also save the U.S. economy from taking a forecasted hit.

As certain states encounter a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, the potential of further lockdowns are becoming a reality.

However, some states are now enforcing mandatory mask mandates, which Goldman Sachs says could be the key to a positive economic outcome.

Kansas now the latest state to require face masks while out in public.

Following other states that have already made the call.

"We know that masks really do decrease the transmission of coronavirus. This has been shown in many many population studies. There's a lot of things out there that dispute this, but it's become a scientific fact," said Interim Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health Danielle Thurtle.

New COVID spikes have prompted some states to enforce restrictions yet again on some high contact businesses.

Reclosing and further lockdowns could cause U.S. GDP to suffer.

“Restrictions on the economy as far as lockdowns, restricts the flow of money. The internet has been great for those that are set up to have internet commerce. But, your brick and mortar businesses-- they’re the ones that suffer. If they’re not on the internet, their economy is drawn down dramatically. So, it still effects the GDP with any kind of lockdown that’s put into place,” said Heartland Investor Services’ Eugene Graner.

A Goldman Sachs study found that if mask mandates lower coronavirus infections and prevent lockdowns, they could save the U.S. economy from taking a 5% hit to GDP.

Market experts say North Dakota is proof that lower COVID counts help the economy.

"Our hospital numbers are down significantly from what everybody thought they were going to be. And, our daily counts continue to be minimal. And so, unlike Texas and Florida, the North Dakota economy is moving forward. Other states are struggling because they're fearful that a bar might get a phone call that he's going to have to close by noon. Here in North Dakota that's not the case," Graner said.

Goldman found that a national mandate to wear face masks could raise the percentage of Americans who wear masks by 15 percent.

Goldman Sachs' research found that nationwide mask mandates could slash the daily growth rate of confirmed coronavirus cases from 1 percentage point to 0.6%.

This, in turn could lead to a healthier U.S. economy.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forgiveness begins for the Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than 4.8 million small businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, amounting to $519 billion in federal money. There are still $134 billion to be allocated, but Tuesday was the last day to apply.

News

ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

News

Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

News

Pro's Pointer #9

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Power outage and fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 6-30-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Cleanup in New Town following Monday night storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Residents in New Town spent much of Tuesday cleaning up following the powerful storms that passed through Monday night.

News

Bismarck man spreads joy with a smile, friendly wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the smallest gesture or act of kindness can make the biggest impact. For Leo Friez, it’s as simple as waving to strangers.

News

MainStream Boutique in Minot to reopen with new owners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A long standing business in the Magic City recently got new ownership.

News

Minot’s iMagicon rescheduled for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19, iMagicon will be taking place after organizers chose to postpone the event instead of canceling.

News

Camping reservations are up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Despite shutting down campgrounds for flood risk and then for COVID-19 Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park saw a spike in reservations.