Trinity Nursing residency grads dodge rain drops for graduation parade

MINOT, N.D. - Graduates of Trinity's Nurse residency program got the chance to celebrate their achievement despite it literally raining on their parade.

Graduates were able to be recognized in a drive through ceremony in Oak Park Tuesday morning.

It allowed and staff to cheer on graduates while giving them gifts and sending them through the park in a procession.

Graduates say they appreciate the gesture.

“We had to altercate the way that we do things but It’s nice that their still throwing a ceremony for us and that we can all meet, outside at least,” said Alexandra Kaasa, a graduate.

The ceremony also included a prerecorded graduation message graduates were able to tune into as they drove through the park.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.