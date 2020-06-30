Rain should help farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Much of the state has been in a drought, and this rain in the last few days should be helpful to farmers that have been needing water. The NDSU extension said that as long as it’s less than four inches in twenty minutes it’s good news.

“Obviously it’s going to be helpful, we are in a drought, and have been. This is definitely going to put us in a good spot,” said Tyler Kralicek, NDSU Extension.

Kralicek says that some small areas might have been hit harder than others, but generally they’re looking at good results from the storms.

