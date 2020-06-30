Minot’s iMagicon rescheduled for 2020

MINOT, N.D. - In the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19, one Minot attraction, iMagicon, will be taking place after organizers chose to postpone the event instead of canceling.

For E.J. Rose, attending iMagicon is one of the highlights of his year. "We've continued to get more involved with the multitude of activities that are offered," said Rose.

Rose attends iMagicon each year with his two sons and submitted artwork during last year’s con.

He said they are grateful the event was rescheduled after being bumped by COVID-19.

“We were actually excited because we are going to do cosplay and we’re going to do the performance this year. That’s kind of our thing so it gives us a little extra rehearsal time,” said Rose.

Leann Mellum, the director of iMagicon, said they reached out to the panelists and the city to organize a new date.

She said it was better to postpone the event by four months instead of cancelling it.

“That’s what we decided to roll with, we figured it was enough time to really see where COVID was going and what we had to do in order to have an event,” said Mellum. Changes to this year’s convention in light of COVID may include temperature checks at the door, more distanced game play and hand sanitizer throughout the building. This years Imagicon will be taking place Aug. 21-23 in Minot Municipal Auditorium and the Armory.

The cast of Star Trek agreed to the new dates.

Mellum said volunteers are needed to ensure this years convention goes as smooth as possible.

You can sign up on the convention website here: imagiconnd.com/volunteer.

