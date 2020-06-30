Advertisement

Minot’s iMagicon rescheduled for 2020

In the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19, iMagicon will be taking place after organizers chose to postpone the event instead of canceling.
In the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19, iMagicon will be taking place after organizers chose to postpone the event instead of canceling.(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - In the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19, one Minot attraction, iMagicon, will be taking place after organizers chose to postpone the event instead of canceling.

For E.J. Rose, attending iMagicon is one of the highlights of his year. "We've continued to get more involved with the multitude of activities that are offered," said Rose.  

Rose attends iMagicon each year with his two sons and submitted artwork during last year’s con.

He said they are grateful the event was rescheduled after being bumped by COVID-19.

“We were actually excited because we are going to do cosplay and we’re going to do the performance this year. That’s kind of our thing so it gives us a little extra rehearsal time,” said Rose.  

Leann Mellum, the director of iMagicon, said they reached out to the panelists and the city to organize a new date.

She said it was better to postpone the event by four months instead of cancelling it.

“That’s what we decided to roll with, we figured it was enough time to really see where COVID was going and what we had to do in order to have an event,” said Mellum. Changes to this year’s convention in light of COVID may include temperature checks at the door, more distanced game play and hand sanitizer throughout the building. This years Imagicon will be taking place Aug. 21-23 in Minot Municipal Auditorium and the Armory.

The cast of Star Trek agreed to the new dates.

Mellum said volunteers are needed to ensure this years convention goes as smooth as possible.

You can sign up on the convention website here: imagiconnd.com/volunteer.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forgiveness begins for the Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than 4.8 million small businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, amounting to $519 billion in federal money. There are still $134 billion to be allocated, but Tuesday was the last day to apply.

News

ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

News

Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

News

Pro's Pointer #9

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Power outage and fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 6-30-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Cleanup in New Town following Monday night storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Residents in New Town spent much of Tuesday cleaning up following the powerful storms that passed through Monday night.

News

Bismarck man spreads joy with a smile, friendly wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the smallest gesture or act of kindness can make the biggest impact. For Leo Friez, it’s as simple as waving to strangers.

News

MainStream Boutique in Minot to reopen with new owners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A long standing business in the Magic City recently got new ownership.

News

Camping reservations are up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Despite shutting down campgrounds for flood risk and then for COVID-19 Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park saw a spike in reservations.