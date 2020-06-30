Advertisement

Minot Air Force Base releases statement on death of airman

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE – Leadership at Minot Air Force Base has released a statement on the death of an airman this past weekend in a kayaking accident on Nelson Carlson Lake.

Investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department said 22-year-old Tyve Bulliner drowned when his kayak overturned Saturday afternoon.

Another person in the kayak survived.

According to the base, Bulliner was an airman first class with the 91st Missile Wing.

Col. Glenn Harris, the commander of the 91st Missile Wing, released the following statement:

“My heart breaks at the tragic loss of one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyve’s family, friends, and the Rough Rider team. I cannot begin to express the pain and sorrow those closest to him are experiencing.  Right now our focus is caring for Tyve’s family members and friends as they work through this difficult time.”

The accident remains under investigation.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

