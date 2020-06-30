Man indicted on 34 charges for sexual harassment will go straight to trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man with 34 charges related to luring minors and having sex with them, has waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Dawson Rouse is accused of exchanging nude photos and having sex with more than a dozen victims between the ages of 13 and 17 between 2017 and 2020.

According to court documents, seven of the charges were filed in April. Upon further investigation, Police say they found 10 more victims and charged Rouse with an additional 27 charges in May.

Rouse is charged with 34 various counts including luring minors by computer, promoting obscenity to minors, corruption of a minor and gross sexual imposition.

A five-day jury trial is scheduled for January 25 in Burleigh County.

