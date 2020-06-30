MainStream Boutique in Minot to reopen with new owners

MINOT, N.D. - A long standing business in the Magic City recently got new ownership.

Two Minot women are the proud new owners of MainStream Boutique in downtown Minot.

Kristie Schwan and Dawn Gullickson recently announced on social media that they bought the store.

"We dreamt about it since we were little girls," said Schwan.

The business had previously been owned by Pam Karpenko for seven years.

"Every time I came in it looked like she was doing what she loved," said Gullickson.

Schwan and Gullickson, both first time store owners, said they were excited for the opportunity to style the Magic City.

“The opportunity came up and we just jumped for it,” said Gullickson.

Keeping a downtown business alive in the heart of the magic city.

The pair say they are tentatively planning to open in mid-July.

You can follow MainStream Boutique Minot on Facebook for details on their grand opening.

