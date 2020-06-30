Isaak to appear in court Wednesday for motion hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn man accused of murdering four RJR employees in April of 2019, will appear in court Wednesday morning for a motion hearing.

The hearing for 46-year-old Chad Isaak is to determine whether specific evidence in the case will be dismissed and if the trial will be moved to another county.

According to court documents, an attorney representing Isaak is asking the court to suppress video evidence by surveillance camera on Mandan businesses.

As of now, the 10 day trial is scheduled for November 30th in Morton County.

Isaak will appear in court Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.