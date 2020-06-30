Advertisement

Information on Ward County storm shelters

Ward County
Ward County(KFYR)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - Ward County Emergency Services said they encourage anyone who does not have a storm-ready home to evacuate to their city's tornado shelter.

Jennifer Wiechmann, the Ward County Emergency Manager, said houses with basements or windowless rooms and most apartments are considered safe to stay in.

Anyone living in a mobile homes or similar structures should head to their city's tornado shelter.

The shelter in Minot is located at the Municipal Court.

The county unlocks it whenever a tornado watch or warning is issued.

Wiechmann also encourages anyone going to a shelter to social distance as best they can and wear their mask inside the shelter.

“The best way that you can social distance. It is a larger area so try to stay your six feet apart, bring your mask with you if you can, kind of the normal things you would do at the grocery store,” said Weichmann

She added that while COVID-19 is a concern, in an emergency such as a tornado, their first priority is the most immediate danger.

For the most up-to-date information on emergency weather sign up for Hyper Reach, the Ward County official emergency alert system.

