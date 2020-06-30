Advertisement

Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star is charged in assault

Thomas Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo
Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, July 21, 2014 in New York.
Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, July 21, 2014 in New York.(Source: Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member hired a reputed mobster to carry out an assault of the woman’s current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception, federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tuesday.

Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, and John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, were each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo, while Perna was identified as a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna was also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, while Thomas Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime. Both men were arrested Tuesday and made their initial court appearances later in the day via videoconferencing.

Thomas Manzo hired Perna in the spring of 2015 to assault his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend in exchange for a deeply-discounted wedding reception at a Paterson restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner, prosecutors said. The alleged assault occurred in July 2015.

The following month, Perna held a “lavish” wedding reception at the restaurant for a fraction of the price, prosecutors said. More than 330 people attended, including many members of the Lucchese Crime Family, authorities said.

Manzo’s attorney, Michael Critchley, said his client is “absolutely innocent, and the allegations more resemble a fictionalized plot of a reality TV show, and will be proven to be nothing more than that.”

An attorney representing Perna didn’t return an email message Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forgiveness begins for the Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than 4.8 million small businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, amounting to $519 billion in federal money. There are still $134 billion to be allocated, but Tuesday was the last day to apply.

News

ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

News

Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

News

Pro's Pointer #9

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Power outage and fire

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

News

Evening weather 6-30-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Cleanup in New Town following Monday night storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Residents in New Town spent much of Tuesday cleaning up following the powerful storms that passed through Monday night.

News

Bismarck man spreads joy with a smile, friendly wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the smallest gesture or act of kindness can make the biggest impact. For Leo Friez, it’s as simple as waving to strangers.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.