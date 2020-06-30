European Union bans U.S. travelers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The European Union’s COVID-19 cases are on a decline following strict lockdown periods in the spring, while U.S. cases are currently climbing, leading the EU to ban Americans from traveling to the area.

The European Union comprised a list of 15 countries who are considered safe and are now able to enter the EU. The decision is based mostly on COVID-19 case numbers, but EU leaders also considered whether countries had similar hygienic practices and virus containment strategies.

Those who hoped reopening meant they could start traveling again will have to hold off on their plans. But travel agents said most people have been wary of booking and traveling anyways.

“I didn’t find it surprising at all, but it is affecting a handful...I don’t think people as a general rule are planning on traveling very far this year anyway,” said owner of Northland Travel MB Schmidt-Quainoo.

Northland travel agents said half of the travelers are cancelling while the other half are optimistic and simply rescheduling trips for a later date.

In order for U.S. travel into the EU to be considered in the future, the number of new cases over a two-week period would need to be equal to or better than the EUs.

