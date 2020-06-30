Advertisement

Camping reservations are up

Camping reservations
Camping reservations(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite shutting down campgrounds for flood risk and then for COVID-19 Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park saw a spike in reservations.

Park managers said people have cabin fever and are looking for ways to get out.

Hail storms from last year put a damper on Dwight's RV travels this summer.

Bismarck Resident Dwight Hegel said, "With hail damage last August, it's been in the state of repair for a couple of months."  

Now, his RV is out of the shop and he's ready to get back outdoors.

Hegel said, "We have a son in Fargo. So we'll go to Fargo and see him and his girlfriend and just get out of town anyway." 

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park officials said he's not the only one.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske said, “Late April early May boy they were pounding on our doors. They wanted to camp. You know really that’s the second pandemic that we’ve got is cabin fever and folks just needed to get out.”      

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park staff said they’ve had over 1300 reservations, well above last year’s number.

Schelske said "Even into April this year we had a lot of people calling, wanting to come camping and of course we were still closed for both reasons, the pandemic and because the flood threat because we removed everything out of the campground so we had nothing down there."

Reservations can be made at: https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/fort-abraham-lincoln-state-park or by calling 800-807-4723. Modern campsites which include electricity and water cost $25 per night, Primitive sites without electricity and water cost $17 per night, Camping Cabins cost $60 per night and Heart and Missouri Tipis cost $35 per night.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forgiveness begins for the Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than 4.8 million small businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, amounting to $519 billion in federal money. There are still $134 billion to be allocated, but Tuesday was the last day to apply.

News

ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

News

Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

News

Pro's Pointer #9

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Power outage and fire

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 6-30-2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Cleanup in New Town following Monday night storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Residents in New Town spent much of Tuesday cleaning up following the powerful storms that passed through Monday night.

News

Bismarck man spreads joy with a smile, friendly wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the smallest gesture or act of kindness can make the biggest impact. For Leo Friez, it’s as simple as waving to strangers.

News

MainStream Boutique in Minot to reopen with new owners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A long standing business in the Magic City recently got new ownership.

News

Minot’s iMagicon rescheduled for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19, iMagicon will be taking place after organizers chose to postpone the event instead of canceling.