Camping reservations are up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite shutting down campgrounds for flood risk and then for COVID-19 Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park saw a spike in reservations.

Park managers said people have cabin fever and are looking for ways to get out.

Hail storms from last year put a damper on Dwight's RV travels this summer.

Bismarck Resident Dwight Hegel said, "With hail damage last August, it's been in the state of repair for a couple of months."

Now, his RV is out of the shop and he's ready to get back outdoors.

Hegel said, "We have a son in Fargo. So we'll go to Fargo and see him and his girlfriend and just get out of town anyway."

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park officials said he's not the only one.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske said, “Late April early May boy they were pounding on our doors. They wanted to camp. You know really that’s the second pandemic that we’ve got is cabin fever and folks just needed to get out.”

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park staff said they’ve had over 1300 reservations, well above last year’s number.

Schelske said "Even into April this year we had a lot of people calling, wanting to come camping and of course we were still closed for both reasons, the pandemic and because the flood threat because we removed everything out of the campground so we had nothing down there."

Reservations can be made at: https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/fort-abraham-lincoln-state-park or by calling 800-807-4723. Modern campsites which include electricity and water cost $25 per night, Primitive sites without electricity and water cost $17 per night, Camping Cabins cost $60 per night and Heart and Missouri Tipis cost $35 per night.

