Advertisement

AMC pushes back reopening to July 30, Regal moves to July 31

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The reopening date for AMC Theatres has been pushed back as COVID-19 cases soar in states across the U.S.

The movie chain was originally supposed to open July 15, but Hollywood’s upcoming releases, Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” were pushed back to the middle of August.

AMC said it now expects to open 450 of its more than 600 theaters on July 30. The company is hoping to be fully operational some time in August.

Regal Theatres is following suit with a planned reopening of cinemas on July 31.

Regal is implementing a number of safety measures, including rolling out deep-cleaning fogger equipment, contactless payment, regular screening of employees and requiring moviegoers to wear masks.

AMC will also require its customers to wear masks once theaters reopen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Forgiveness begins for the Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than 4.8 million small businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, amounting to $519 billion in federal money. There are still $134 billion to be allocated, but Tuesday was the last day to apply.

News

ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

News

Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

News

Pro's Pointer #9

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Power outage and fire

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

News

Evening weather 6-30-2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Cleanup in New Town following Monday night storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Residents in New Town spent much of Tuesday cleaning up following the powerful storms that passed through Monday night.

News

Bismarck man spreads joy with a smile, friendly wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the smallest gesture or act of kindness can make the biggest impact. For Leo Friez, it’s as simple as waving to strangers.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.