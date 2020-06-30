Advertisement

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Empty desk
Empty desk(Associated Press | Associated Press)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Board of Higher Education members say students wont have to take the ACT to apply to North Dakota schools next fall.  That waiver applies to the SAT as well.

This comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic making it more difficult to take those tests.

They're normally required as part of a student's application.

Students will also be able to submit unofficial copies of their high-school transcripts.

These changes will last until at least summer 2022.

