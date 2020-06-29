Advertisement

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

The Supreme Court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.
The Supreme Court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.(CNN, File)
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August.

The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates who were convicted of killing children. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor noted that they would have blocked the executions from going forward.

The court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.

The inmates are separately asking a federal judge in Washington to impose a new delay on their executions over other legal issues that have yet to be resolved.

The activity at the high court came after Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions. Three of the men had been scheduled to be put to death when Barr first announced the federal government would resume executions last year, ending an informal moratorium on federal capital punishment as the issue receded from the public domain.

"The American people, acting through Congress and Presidents of both political parties, have long instructed that defendants convicted of the most heinous crimes should be subject to a sentence of death," Barr said in a statement last month. "The four murderers whose executions are scheduled today have received full and fair proceedings under our Constitution and laws. We owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes, and to the families left behind, to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

The federal government's initial effort was put on hold by a trial judge after the inmates challenged the new execution procedures, and the federal appeals court in Washington and the Supreme Court both declined to step in late last year. But in April, the appeals court threw out the judge's order.

The federal prison in Indiana where the executions would take place, USP Terre Haute, has struggled to combat the coronavirus pandemic behind bars. One inmate there has died from COVID-19.

The inmates scheduled for execution are: Danny Lee, who was convicted in Arkansas of killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old; Wesley Ira Purkey, of Kansas, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and killed an 80-year-old woman; Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children; and Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home and raped her in a forest behind a church before strangling the young girl with a wire.

Three of the executions — for Lee, Purkley and Honken — are scheduled days apart beginning July 13. Nelson's execution is scheduled for Aug. 28. The Justice Department said additional executions will be set at a later date.

Ruth Friedman, an attorney for Lee, decried the federal death penalty as "arbitrary, racially-biased, and rife with poor lawyering and junk science."

"Despite these problems, and even as people across the country are demanding that leaders rethink crime, punishment, and justice, the government is barreling ahead with its plans to carry out the first federal executions in 17 years," Friedman said in a statement. "Given the unfairness built into the federal death penalty system and the many unanswered questions about both the cases of the men scheduled to die and the government's new execution protocol, there must be appropriate court review before the government can proceed with any execution."

Purkey's lawyers separately filed court papers last week asking a federal judge to halt his execution, arguing that he isn't mentally fit to be executed because he suffers from "advancing Alzheimer's disease and deteriorating cognitive functioning." The lawyers argue that Purkey doesn't understand why the government plans to execute him and that he believes it is retaliation for many complaints about conditions in the federal prison system.

Executions on the federal level have been rare and the government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988 — most recently in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a young female soldier.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the decision means the families of the victims and those in their communities will "finally receive some long-overdue justice."

“The Supreme Court today rightly rejected yet another attempt by four death row inmates to escape justice,” McEnany said in a statement. “These four men each stand convicted of horrendous acts of violence — including the brutal rape and murder of children.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forgiveness begins for the Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than 4.8 million small businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, amounting to $519 billion in federal money. There are still $134 billion to be allocated, but Tuesday was the last day to apply.

News

ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

News

Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

News

Pro's Pointer #9

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Power outage and fire

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

News

Evening weather 6-30-2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Cleanup in New Town following Monday night storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Residents in New Town spent much of Tuesday cleaning up following the powerful storms that passed through Monday night.

News

Bismarck man spreads joy with a smile, friendly wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the smallest gesture or act of kindness can make the biggest impact. For Leo Friez, it’s as simple as waving to strangers.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.