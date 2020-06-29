Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

There are no reports of people getting sick
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.(Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may contain rubber.

The 4-pound plastic bag packages “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The frozen ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on May 6, 2020, with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the packages.

The product was distributed to retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

The agency says there are no confirmed reports of any health problems associated with the recalled product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride at (800) 321-1470.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

News

Counties all across ND are distributing flea beetles to help North Dakotans get rid of leafy spurge

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Summer months mean one North Dakota noxious weed is in its peak season, leafy spurge.

National

Cases increase at rapid pace as US heads into holiday weekend

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
This Fourth of July will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

National

Study: World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

Latest News

News

YCC employee accused of inappropriately touching youth inmate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Youth Correctional Center employee is accused of inappropriately touching a youth inmate at the facility in Mandan in June.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 1 hour ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

National

Tips for safe July Fourth celebrations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

National

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Updated: 1 hour ago
Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.