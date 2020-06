TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The AMBER Alert issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley has been canceled after he was found safe.

The alert was issued on Monday for Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be have been with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Brantley was located safe and unharmed Monday night.

Update: The Florida AMBER Alert for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley has been resolved. The child is safe. Thank you for... Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

