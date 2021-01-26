Parents asking for stricter COVID mitigation efforts in Bismarck Public Schools

The letter asks for the Bismarck Board of Health to intervene and require the school board to follow CDC guidance and enforce mask wearing.
Letter from members of the BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School...

Ward County creating task force to help spend American Rescue Plan Act funds

North Dakota Legislature
Two bills proposed to adjust law passed last winter

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city.

US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Updated: 14 hours ago
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.

Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:30 AM CDT
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask.

Slim Chickens Breaks Ground at Williston Square

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Michael Anthony
The City of Williston continues to move forward with Phase 1A of their economic development plan for the new Williston Square.

BSC, UMary host college fair for high school students

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Joel Crane
In addition to students from Bismarck Public Schools, students from Mandan and the surrounding area schools were invited to learn more about college opportunities.

Ward County extends burn ban again

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Grace Kraemer
The ban was set to expire at the end of the month but will be extended until Oct. 31.

North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Michael Anthony
The three-day conference starts with a social Tuesday night, followed by a number of panels on the future of the Bakken and clean energy.

Wachter Middle School teacher becomes U.S. citizen, hopes to inspire students

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Jody Kerzman
Rosine MoiRe has been searching for the American dream since 2012.

Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in Williston Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Michael Anthony
A Mississippi man arrested on Sunday for a shooting has been charged with attempted murder.
Interactive map created to showcase Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Brian Gray
To help shine a spotlight on local artists, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has created an interactive map showcasing some of the area’s cultural hotspots.

Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled earlier this year that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps conducts an extensive environmental review.

6 tribes sue Wisconsin to try to stop November wolf hunt

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Associated Press
The tribal lawsuit comes three weeks after a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall and void a state law mandating annual hunts.

Fire causes major damage to Minot home

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Brian Gray
The Minot Fire Department responded to a home fire Monday night that left major damage to a mobile home in southeast Minot.

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Pressure washer catches fire on Superdome roof in New Orleans; 1 injured

Updated: 16 minutes ago
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Firefighters quickly discovered that the fire was in an extremely difficult place to fight. Several firefighters had to gear up and climb to the roof while they attacked the fire from both inside and outside of the dome.

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country.

Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Cass County Commissioners voted on Monday evening to reinstate a facemask policy for county employees and the public.

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 45 minutes ago
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Airmen welcomed home to Minot

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Grace Kraemer
The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squad returned home early Monday morning. They have been deployed since April.

Latest bout over North Dakota royalties goes to oil industry

Updated: 20 hours ago
By KFYR Staff
A McKenzie County judge ruled in favor in oil and gas companies in the latest dispute over royalty collection.

Minot City Council approves 2022 budget

Updated: 20 hours ago
By John Salling
Minot residents will see a slight tax increase in next year’s city budget.

North Dakota, Montana leaders respond to continued closure of border to Canadian travelers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The Biden administration announced it would be easing some restrictions to foreign travelers flying into the United States, but extending the border closure another month.

Mandan Public Schools break ground for new high school

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Mandan school board member Marnie Piehl said she is very excited about the opportunities in store for the future of Mandan.

A searing summer for North Dakota’s producers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
The intense summer temperatures have impacted farmers and producers at all levels, even those who use irrigation.

Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Monday, a district court judge denied a motion to separate co-defendants in a murder-arson case that is set for trial in October.

Stock market down after Chinese real estate developer hints at default

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 972 points at its lowest point on Monday.

Little Black Dress Campaign kicks off to raise awareness about poverty

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The Little Black Dress Campaign has raised more than $225,000 since 2017, with funds going toward things like tutoring for struggling students and mentors for children.

How the drought will impact fall foliage in North Dakota

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
With fall right around the corner, leaves are already starting to change their color. But will our ongoing drought impact the foliage?

Update: former Lyft driver’s GSI case vacated

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Sept. 15, a district court judge vacated the conviction of a former Lyft driver charged with raping a passenger in 2018.

Main Street Minute: Jersey Mike’s opens in the Magic City

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
A new sub shop chain opened their doors in Minot, giving the community a different style of sandwiches to enjoy.

Will North Dakota have to start using another area code?

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
By KFYR Staff
In order to keep just one area code, the Public Service Commission is seeking permission from the FCC to free up unused phone numbers.