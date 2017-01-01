Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide The temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge halts implementation of the executive order, which critics have called a "Muslim ban."

Michigan State Defends Handling of Gymnastics Doctor Sex-Abuse Scandal The university president says the school, which faces lawsuits from dozens of women, took "prudent steps."

Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban Despite being delayed by Trump's immigration ban, the Kassar family was able to reunite after two years apart.

30 Plastic Bags Found in Beached Whale's Stomach An autopsy found no food in the euthanized whale's intestines. One piece of plastic was over six feet long.