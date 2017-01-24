www.kfyrtv.com

Dakota Access Pipeline

Gov. Burgum signs first bill in office, allowing state to borrow up to $8 million for law enforcement at DAPL protests

The State Emergency Commission previously approved $17 million in borrowing authority to cover protest-related costs.

Former school administrator convicted of child sex crimes wants electronics returned

Fifty-two-year-old Charles Soper argued in district court the state should return a computer, an iPad and a cellphone to his family, so they can sell or use the devices.

Trinity Health unveils low dose CT scan to help reduce number of lung cancer deaths

Wednesday, Trinity Health unveiled its low dose CT scan, which will help reduce the number of lung cancer deaths.

Parents of children with autism pushing lawmakers to expand insurance coverage

For Shannon Schmidt and her husband, providing for their kids has been no easy task.

New Burleigh, Morton County jail takes a different approach

State launches new website aimed at streamlining communication on significant issues affecting North Dakotans

How to tell if you have a cold or just allergies

Trinity Health unveils low dose CT scan

Learning Ag Classroom teaches children values of agriculture

Parents of children with autism pushing lawmakers to expand insurance coverage

Learning Ag Classroom teaches children values of agriculture

PSC holds public forum for feedback on possible MDU rate increase

Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds

Traffic stop in Lincoln, N.D., leads to sizable drug bust

3 arrested after crashing drone into Cannonball River, fleeing law enforcement

Weekend tornado leaves many homeless

Hoeven selected as chairman of Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Appropriations Committee

Law enforcement, loved ones bid farewell to Deputy Colt Allery

Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault reacts to president's executive order

Deputy US marshal to plead guilty to child pornography charge

ND Senate considering mandatory minimum sentencing reform

DAPL-inspired bill would make wearing masks in public illegal at some times

Standing Rock tribal members react to Trump's pipeline construction decision

Fiddler on the Roof hits Theatres Thursday

ND delegation weighs in on Trump's executive orders to advance construction of DAPL

