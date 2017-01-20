www.kfyrtv.com

Business

Vendors bring shoppers to the Kirkwood Mall

The vendor show in Kirkwood Mall brought in a lot of shoppers and vendors Saturday.

Crafters gather at the former governor's mansion

Artists from around the area came to the Former Governor's Mansion this afternoon to work on projects with friends.

A Winter Wonderland of Science

Those looking to get the family out of the house on a cold day have a some winter fun at the Gateway to Science.

It's more than just guns at the gun show

The gun show is in town and it may surprise you what you can find there.

Politics

Bismarck women's rights protesters march on the capital

Dakota Access Pipeline

Cramer says Trump administration will act quickly to resume, complete DAPL

National

How to separate conjoined twins

Bismarck women's rights protesters march on the capital

UND rematch with Duluth

Braves Girls Basketball

Dakota Access Pipeline

Backwater Bridge still needs repairs before traffic is allowed to cross

Don't Buy It Until We Try It

Don't Buy It Until We Try It: Egg-Tastic

State

Family of Deputy Colt Allery looks back on his life and legacy

Health

Experts say HPV vaccine can help cervical, throat, other cancers

Local

City of Mandan asking public to help evaluate snow removal operations through ad hoc committee

National

Boy chronicles family troubles and miracles in his own book

Politics

N.D. Legislature discusses bill that would remove liability from unintentionally hitting people obstructing traffic

Local

U.S. Army band leading Trump's Inauguration Parade led by BHS graduate

Inauguration

Restless, optimistic crowds at the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Inauguration

Trump takes oath, vows to "make America great again"

National

Dep. Colt Allery Honored in Washington, D.C.

State

Funeral costs for slain Rolette County deputy to be covered under worker's comp

Politics

WATCH: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President

National

Kindergartners talk about being president

Crime

Man charged with aggravated assault after biting off ear of another person in Minot

NBC News Headlines

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial

Trump's visit was seen as a way to mend fences, but was criticized for a speech seen as lacking respect for the CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes.

White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accuses the press of misrepresenting the size of the crowd at Friday's inauguration.

Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'

About 600 "sister marches" were planned across the country and the world to coincide with the Women's March on Washington.

Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March

Signs at the Women's March on Washington ran the spectrum from crass to puzzling to humorous.

'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric

Organizers expect more than 200,000 demonstrators to gather in Washington, D.C., Saturday to march in support of gender and other issues.