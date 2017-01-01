The AARP in North Dakota isn't going to allow Montana Dakota Utilities to raise it's electric rates without a fight.
A legislator from Minot wants to place a tax on wind power.
Rivera's attorney argued that the state couldn't prove the felony charges involving the minors.
President Donald Trump has announced his nomination for Supreme Court Justice.
|
Dakota Access
Pipeline
|Crime
|Politics
|Energy
President Trump on Wednesday said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has his blessing to choose the so-called nuclear option.
The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a book of personal essays that will come out this fall, Simon& Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
After years of old-fashioned grassroots activism, Albania's burgeoning LGBTQ movement is entering a new chapter.
President Trump's first days in office are being called a 'shock and awe' approach — but the architect of that strategy says it's 'catastrophic.'
An Iraqi activist being honored for her work battling ISIS says she won't go to collect her prize because of Trump's immigration ban.