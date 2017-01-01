Pakistan Says It Has Tested Its First Sub-Launched Nuke The announcement is likely to raise tensions between Pakistan's military and arch-rival India's million-man army.

Spotify Looks to Obama in Search for New "President of Playlists" Spotify has a new job opening — but the requirements seem targeted to a very, very specific type of person.

'The Most Unhappy Place in America' Fights Heroin Epidemic Last year there were 137 fatal drug overdoses in a county of just 318,000 people.

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope As President Obama heads to Chicago for his farewell address to the nation Tuesday, he'll be taking Lester Holt with him on Air Force One. Join u