www.kfyrtv.com

Energy

ND AARP requests PSC to deny MDU's rate increase

The AARP in North Dakota isn't going to allow Montana Dakota Utilities to raise it's electric rates without a fight.

Minot legislator proposes bill to place tax on wind power in ND

A legislator from Minot wants to place a tax on wind power.

Jury deliberations begin for Deputy U.S. Marshal accused of recording females in dressing rooms

Rivera's attorney argued that the state couldn't prove the felony charges involving the minors.

President Trump announces Supreme Court Nomination

President Donald Trump has announced his nomination for Supreme Court Justice.

Dakota Access Pipeline

Hoeven, Cramer say Acting Secretary of the Army has directed Corps to issue final easement for DAPL

Dakota Access Pipeline

Law enforcement begins removal of barricade on Highway 1806

National

Goggled dog makes drivers smile

NDT Pet of the Week 2/1

Heart healthy foods

Body and brain boosters

Dakota Access Pipeline

9 DAPL protesters in court for August incident along Highway 1806

Health

Sanford Health introduces new device to help with nasal polyps

KMOT

Minot Fire Department undergoes hazmat training

Politics

N.D. Legislature votes to repeal blue law

KMOT

Minot City Council race starting to take shape

National

Glitter sends message to stop bullying on social media

KMOT

Minot Area Homeless Coalition Have a Heart Food Drive

KMOT

Ad-hoc committee considering enforcing fees for nuisance weeds in Minot

Politics

Commissioner Brian Kalk attends his last PSC meeting

Dakota Access Pipeline

PSC denies Dakota Access LLC's request to dismiss complaint filed against them

Politics

Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs

KFYR

NTSB to announce cause of 2013 Casselton oil train derailment

Crime

Ohio man sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping former girlfriend

AP

Winter's impact on Souris River Valley spring flooding chances

Politics

Legislative committee discusses funding for human trafficking, support services

Load More Stories
 

Most Popular

Hoeven, Cramer say Acting Secretary of the Army has directed Corps to issue final easement for DAPL

Cleanup begins at DAPL protest camp

PSC denies Dakota Access LLC's request to dismiss complaint filed against them

Law enforcement begins removal of barricade on Highway 1806

9 DAPL protesters in court for August incident along Highway 1806

KFYR-TV
KMOT

NBC News Headlines

Trump to GOP: 'Go Nuclear' if Dems Block Supreme Court Nominee

President Trump on Wednesday said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has his blessing to choose the so-called nuclear option.

Clinton to Reflect on '16 Campaign, Legacy in New Book

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a book of personal essays that will come out this fall, Simon& Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Albania's LGBTQ Activists Are Transforming Their Community

After years of old-fashioned grassroots activism, Albania's burgeoning LGBTQ movement is entering a new chapter.

President Trump and the 'Shock and Awe' Doctrine

President Trump's first days in office are being called a 'shock and awe' approach — but the architect of that strategy says it's 'catastrophic.'

The Woman 'Most Wanted' by ISIS Won't Come to U.S. Ceremony

An Iraqi activist being honored for her work battling ISIS says she won't go to collect her prize because of Trump's immigration ban.