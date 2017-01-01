Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has said he will skip next month's Academy Awards ceremony even if he is granted an exception to Trump's travel ban.

Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban Thousands of protesters gathered at airports and cities nationwide for a second day on Sunday to decry President Trump's executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the country. At least three federal judges in New York, Massachusetts and Virginia have temporarily halted parts of Trump's executive order. Lawyers stressed it was hard to know exactly how many people had been detained and where.

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order Sens. John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins were among those to weigh in against the executive order.

Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition Nearly three years after a whistleblower revealed that 1,400 of veterans languished without care, new whistleblowers say little has changed.