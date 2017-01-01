www.kfyrtv.com

Dakota Access Pipeline

Colorado woman pleads not guilty to federal charges related to DAPL protest

A Colorado woman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in connection to an incident at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

Bismarck Public Schools invite public to bond election informational meetings

Bismarck Public Schools need money for expansion for some of its buildings.

32-year-old man charged for Mandan apartment buglary

A Mandan man earns multiple charges after breaking into an apartment early Friday morning.

Highest ranked NDNG enlisted soldier retires

The North Dakota National Guard were bidding farewell January 8 to Command Sergeant Major Harley Schwind.

Community

Just For Kix exhibits their talent during Winter Showcase

Making A Difference

God's Child Project prepares to raise money to fight human trafficking

National

Fire department dog meets people helping pay his medical bills

Moms everyday 1/9

A message center for your kitchen

How to deal with your biggest fears

Entertainment

Sensational Sundays at the Heritage Center features new Prairie Public series

Community

Facebook helps bring home dog missing since New Year's Day

Crime

Minot police make several arrests for shootings and robbery

Community

Mandan High School Band raising money to compete in New York

Community

Bismarck - Mandan Board of Realtors provides supplies for at-risk students

National

Senior citizens hit the basketball court

Community

Flickertail Woodcarvers use their art to give back

Crime

Minot Police cracking down on illegal 'after hours' alcohol service

Crime

Attempted armed robbery at Minot Cash Wise

Crime

Minot Police respond to early morning shooting

Dakota Access Pipeline

DAPL protest activity continues at Backwater Bridge, 2 arrested for criminal trespass at Turtle Hill

State

Review of first week of 2017 Legislative Session

Community

Holiday winter storms rock Salvation Army funds

KMOT

Minot moving to automated garbage pickup this summer

KFYR

N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame unveils bronze 'Six Pack' sculpture

NBC News Headlines

Pakistan Says It Has Tested Its First Sub-Launched Nuke

The announcement is likely to raise tensions between Pakistan's military and arch-rival India's million-man army.

Spotify Looks to Obama in Search for New "President of Playlists"

Spotify has a new job opening — but the requirements seem targeted to a very, very specific type of person.

'The Most Unhappy Place in America' Fights Heroin Epidemic

Last year there were 137 fatal drug overdoses in a county of just 318,000 people.

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope

As President Obama heads to Chicago for his farewell address to the nation Tuesday, he'll be taking Lester Holt with him on Air Force One. Join u

Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors

Rep. Tom Price, tapped a HHS head, has long criticized federal spending as excessive but has kept cash flowing to his biggest donors.