The vendor show in Kirkwood Mall brought in a lot of shoppers and vendors Saturday.
Artists from around the area came to the Former Governor's Mansion this afternoon to work on projects with friends.
Those looking to get the family out of the house on a cold day have a some winter fun at the Gateway to Science.
The gun show is in town and it may surprise you what you can find there.
Trump's visit was seen as a way to mend fences, but was criticized for a speech seen as lacking respect for the CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accuses the press of misrepresenting the size of the crowd at Friday's inauguration.
About 600 "sister marches" were planned across the country and the world to coincide with the Women's March on Washington.
Signs at the Women's March on Washington ran the spectrum from crass to puzzling to humorous.
Organizers expect more than 200,000 demonstrators to gather in Washington, D.C., Saturday to march in support of gender and other issues.