The owner of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus says the show will close forever in may after 146 years of performances.
Since 1985, North Dakota Make a wish has been granting wishes and this morning, they made another family's dreams come true.
Designing and coloring your own teddy bear plus getting to see Mickey Mouse was today's event at Shenanigans in Lincoln.
A new exhibit has popped up at the Bismarck library, and it is there to remind us of the freedoms we are guaranteed in our constitution.
NBC contributor Nicole Wallace hears from voters who helped elect Donald Trump.
More than 1,000 rescue workers were at the scene by late morning near Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan.
The president-elect said in an interview published Sunday night that he is close to being ready to announce a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
Officials say heavy snow likely played a role in the incident in the Czech Republic.
Although #BlueMonday was trending on Twitter, most of the tweets were advertisements — for vacations, hydrating creams and feel-good cookies.