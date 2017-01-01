Trump to GOP: 'Go Nuclear' if Dems Block Supreme Court Nominee President Trump on Wednesday said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has his blessing to choose the so-called nuclear option.

Clinton to Reflect on '16 Campaign, Legacy in New Book The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a book of personal essays that will come out this fall, Simon& Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Albania's LGBTQ Activists Are Transforming Their Community After years of old-fashioned grassroots activism, Albania's burgeoning LGBTQ movement is entering a new chapter.

President Trump and the 'Shock and Awe' Doctrine President Trump's first days in office are being called a 'shock and awe' approach — but the architect of that strategy says it's 'catastrophic.'