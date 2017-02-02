Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday "I"m stuck in 2011. I'm always going to be in 2011 until I have my son home."

Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S. "I'll be honest, I don't know what the president is trying to do with statements like these," Sen.Ben Sasse said Sunday.

Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report The National Human Trafficking Hotline found California and Texas to be among the most egregious states when it comes to human trafficking.

France's Le Pen Launches Bid, Vows to Fight Globalization Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters that she alone could protect them against Islamic fundamentalism if elected president.