Dakota Access Pipeline

Heitkamp asks for more aid to help with protests

Heitkamp is requesting the same thing from President Trump as she asked the Obama Administration. Federal dollars and officers to help alleviate the pressure on law enforcement.

Brave the Shave holds photo shoot and breakfast

The Family Fund beneficiary for Brave the Shave was this morning at Basin Electric where families gathered to show support and socialize with other cancer families.

Sports card and comic book show returns to Bismarck

The 2nd annual Sports Card and Comic Book Show was in town today at Moose Lodge in Bismarck.

Annual Snowflakes to Sprockets event at Huff Hills a success

25 competitors from around the area raced down hill at Huff Hills, but they weren't skiing or snowboarding.

Education

North and South Dakota students compete in tech competition

KMOT

Ukrainian culture comes to North Dakota

National

Woman lives six days without lungs

North and South Dakota students compete in tech competition

SRT brings STEM to Bell Elementary

Minot surpasses $1 million for contractors, overtime for snow removal

Health

3 generations of CRNAs have been serving patients for over 40 years

Local

U-Mary students gather at March For Life

Local

Fiancee Bismarck hosting dress drive for Carrie's Kids

Local

Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary addresses recall petition

Politics

Minot leaders mulling over reallocating sales tax for water projects

National

Message in a bottle found more than 20 years later

Dakota Access Pipeline

Additional BIA officers to be dispatched to ND to assist with DAPL protests

Politics

State legislature discusses bill that would allow school staff to carry guns on campus

KMOT

Minot surpasses $1 million for contractors, overtime for snow removal

Dakota Access Pipeline

Some DAPL protesters want to move camp because of safety, flood risks

Politics

Bill that would grant lifetime fishing licenses in N.D. fails

Community

MSA United Way celebrates successful campaign

Weather

Cannon Ball River not a tremendous flood risk yet, according to National Weather Service

Technology

SRT brings STEM to Bell Elementary

Crime

25th anniversary of Neugebauer family murders

Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony

Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has said he will skip next month's Academy Awards ceremony even if he is granted an exception to Trump's travel ban.

Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban

Thousands of protesters gathered at airports and cities nationwide for a second day on Sunday to decry President Trump's executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the country. At least three federal judges in New York, Massachusetts and Virginia have temporarily halted parts of Trump's executive order. Lawyers stressed it was hard to know exactly how many people had been detained and where.

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Sens. John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins were among those to weigh in against the executive order.

Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition

Nearly three years after a whistleblower revealed that 1,400 of veterans languished without care, new whistleblowers say little has changed.

Groups Fight Refugee Ban Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

With federal judges' ruling appearing to conflict with the president's executive order, uncertainty and chaos continued across the nation.