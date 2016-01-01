Hello, 2017! Cities Around the World Ring in Start of New Year Dubai launched a fireworks show from the world's tallest building, Sydney honored the artists who died this year, and the U.S. geared up for the bash.

39 Killed in New Year's Attack on Istanbul Club, Hunt on for Shooter The attacker fatally shot a police officer and civilian outside the popular Reina nightclub before entering and spraying the crowd with gunfire.

Trump: 'Hacking Is a Very Hard Thing to Prove' The president-elect said he wants to ensure that intelligence agencies are correct that Russia was involved, and said no computer is secure.

3 Dead After Two Small Planes Collide in Mid-Air in Texas After the collision near the Aero Country Airport in McKinney, Texas, and one of the planes crashed into a road and another into a storage business.