Off the Beaten Path

Lisbon hosts longest running theater in America

The only theater in the small town of Lisbon, North Dakota, is iconic. The rural movie house is famous for having the longest continuous run of any show hall in America.

Masks in the Moonlight helps raise money for Bismarck Cancer Center

Sometimes cancer survivors just want to feel like they're old selves. Saturday night, some patients past and present could live it up as well as help raise money for the treatment of others.

St. Mary's Carnival brings food, fun and festivities to Bismarck

The 66th annual St. Mary's Central High School carnival brought in over 2,000 people today where they swarmed the school.

Bowlers pack Midway Lanes for 31st Annual KFYR-TV Bowling Classic

The best bowlers in the area are competing in the 31st Annual KFYR-TV Bowling Classic at Midway Lanes in Mandan.

Station West helps out Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Junk Jam brings rustic charm to the Bismarck Event Center

Couple celebrates 60th anniversary in car where they first met

Don't Buy It, Until We Try It: BaconBoss

Minot gets together for 2nd Annual Coffee with A Cop

Minot Public Schools superintendent discusses plans to make up snow days

Daniel TwoHearts, accused of shooting at police, stealing car with baby inside, is arrested

MHS students take flight path toward their future in aviation class

Lawmakers weigh in on travel ban, expert talks legality

Senate Republicans have mixed opinions on Trump's travel ban

Minot Air Force Base contributes $591 million to Minot's economy

Dog severely injured after being thrown from car gets new home

Proposal to raise N.D. Interstate speeds lacks support

BIA to provide more officers to assist Standing Rock Sioux tribe in closing protest camps on tribe's land

Minot Public Schools superintendent discusses plans to make up snow days

Heitkamp opposes DeVos' nomination as Secretary of Department of Education

Minot State University celebrates black history month

Minot State University responds to temporary travel ban

Bill that would change N.D. smoking age to 19 fails

Army Corps of Engineers issues final closing date for DAPL protest camp on Corps land

Don't Buy It, Until We Try It: BaconBoss

NBC News Headlines

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

"I"m stuck in 2011. I'm always going to be in 2011 until I have my son home."

Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.

"I'll be honest, I don't know what the president is trying to do with statements like these," Sen.Ben Sasse said Sunday.

Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report

The National Human Trafficking Hotline found California and Texas to be among the most egregious states when it comes to human trafficking.

France's Le Pen Launches Bid, Vows to Fight Globalization

Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters that she alone could protect them against Islamic fundamentalism if elected president.

$1.1 Million Bet on Falcons to Win the Super Bowl

A bettor put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx that could make it a record day in Las Vegas.